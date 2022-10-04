WATCH: Holidaymakers near Scarborough share new footage of ‘crocodiles’ on Yorkshire coast

The sighting was made on Friday September 23 just off the coastline at Blue Dolphin Caravan Park, between Cayton Bay and Filey.

Sarah Craven was out walking with her family when the footage was captured.

Adrian Latz, Miss Craven’s partner, said: “I 100% believe what I saw swimming was definitely crocodiles.

More footage has emerged of the Yorkshire coast 'crocodiles'.

“The shape, the size and I could clearly see the legs. I really was shocked by what I was witnessing but I knew what I was looking at and it was big crocodiles.”

The Craven family were visiting Scarborough at the end of September and were camping towards the top of the fields at Blue Dolphin Caravan Park, and had walked down the road to the cliff tops.

Miss Craven posted the video to Facebook and The Scarborough News reported the sighting earlier last week, which has led to numerous people questioning the supposed sighting.

Mr Latz said: “I can’t believe how viral it really has gone but then thinking about it, it is a massive thing really knowing we have crocodiles in our sea.”

