WATCH: Whitby's Boxing Day dip sees hardy souls dash into North Sea for charity
Whitby’s annual Boxing Day dip drew an impressive crowd, with several hundred people lining the pier, Battery Parade and clifftops to watch dippers run into the sea to raise money for charity.
The Whitby and District Lions Club event saw England footballer Beth Mead, from Hinderwell, judge the impressive fancy dress costumes.
Here is a video of the popular annual event getting under way from the beach.