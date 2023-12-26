News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

WATCH: Whitby's Boxing Day dip sees hardy souls dash into North Sea for charity

Whitby’s annual Boxing Day dip drew an impressive crowd, with several hundred people lining the pier, Battery Parade and clifftops to watch dippers run into the sea to raise money for charity.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 26th Dec 2023, 18:28 GMT
Updated 26th Dec 2023, 18:28 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Whitby and District Lions Club event saw England footballer Beth Mead, from Hinderwell, judge the impressive fancy dress costumes.

Here is a video of the popular annual event getting under way from the beach.

Related topics:WhitbyNorth SeaEngland