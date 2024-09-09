Seasonal changes are in store at Castle Howard

The colours of autumn are beginning to appear, and are providing a fantastic backdrop for a weekend stroll through Castle Howard’s beautiful Gardens.

It is the perfect time to visit the stately home’s Tony Cragg exhibition, which ends on the September 22 where visitors can experience and be inspired by the sculptures in a new way, surrounded by autumnal tones.

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust will host two fantastic events at Castle Howard, for visitors to reconnect with nature.

On October 3, at 10.30am and 1.30pm, a Fungi Foray guided walk will encourage participants to learn more about why fungi of all shapes, sizes and colours grow in the grounds, as well as how to tell shaggy inkcaps from jelly-ears!

Bespoke Birding Safaris will take place on September 16 and October 14, where Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s birding expert will lead a safari tour to spot the diverse birds and wildlife on the estate.

Tickets include a picnic afternoon tea.

Willow Workshops will enable visitors to create a Christmas Willow Wreath or Willow Christmas Decoration at this practical workshop in the Castle Howard Garden Centre, led by expert willow artist Leilah Vyner from Dragon Willow.

Willow Wreath Workshops take place on November 24 and 25 while the Willow Christmas Decoration Workshops will be held on December 16 and 17.

Also on November 23, Father Christmas will arrive on the estate.

A spokesperson for Castle Howard said: “We have great availability to see Father Christmas in the Castle during our mid-week performances in December.

“Weekends are booking quickly, so we suggest booking early to avoid missing out on this joyful performance full of jingle bells and Christmas spirit.

“We also have great availability to meet Santa at Santa’s Grotto in the Boathouse on weekends in December, where you’ll enjoy a short show bursting with puppetry and energy.”

Ticket’s for Castle Howard at Christmas, which this year will see the house transformed with a magical Alice in Wonderland theme, along with the other events featured in this article, are available to purchase online at https://www.castlehoward.co.uk/whats-on?.

Accessible performances are also available to book, including a BSL Interpreted Performance and a Relaxed Performance.