West Heslerton School tribute to Savannah Bentham who died after being bitten by dog
North Yorkshire Police were called to the incident in the Malton area by Yorkshire Ambulance Service at around 4.15pm on Friday November 1.
Savannah suffered serious injuries after being bitten by the dog.
Despite the efforts of medical professionals and a member of the public who went to the family’s aid, the youngster died at the scene.
Rachel Wells, the headteacher of West Heslerton Church of England Primary School, which Savannah attended, said: “We have lost a little girl who was only 10 years old and who came to school every day with a smile for everyone and lots of lively chatter.
“Savannah was a model student who loved learning and was a friend to everyone.
“Her family are in our thoughts and prayers, and we will support the school and wider community in any way we can.
“Everyone needs time to try and process what’s happened so on behalf of the school community we ask for time and peace so that we can remember a little girl who was full of joy.
“We need to support our students, staff and the wider community to come to terms with losing our friend.”
All indications so far suggest it was out-of-character, with Savannah and the dog having a close, loving relationship.
“We can’t believe we have lost our wonderful girl who we love so much,” they said.
“We thank everyone for their support and kindness as we struggle to come to terms with our loss.”
