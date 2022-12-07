Westway Open Arms appeals for toy donations to make Christmas special for the children of Eastfield

Revered Sam Taylor, from Eastfield Holy Nativity Church, said: "Donations are slowly coming in, both from individuals and also a local business, but we do have a considerable number of vulnerable families we want to reach this Christmas.

"If people want to donate smellies and things like that to give to the elderly, just so people don't feel forgotten about at Christmas, we'd be happy to receive those as well.

"I also want to say a huge thank you to everyone who donates, not just at Christmas, but all year round, it makes such a difference."

Rev Sam Taylor with donated items in 2020