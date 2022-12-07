News you can trust since 1882
Westway Open Arms appeals for toy donations to make Christmas special for the children of Eastfield

Scarborough charity Westway Open Arms is appealing for donations of new, unwrapped children’s toys and gifts for teenagers such as smellies or stationery in a bid to make Christmas special for the children of Eastfield.

By Louise Perrin
Revered Sam Taylor, from Eastfield Holy Nativity Church, said: "Donations are slowly coming in, both from individuals and also a local business, but we do have a considerable number of vulnerable families we want to reach this Christmas.

"If people want to donate smellies and things like that to give to the elderly, just so people don't feel forgotten about at Christmas, we'd be happy to receive those as well.

"I also want to say a huge thank you to everyone who donates, not just at Christmas, but all year round, it makes such a difference."

Rev Sam Taylor with donated items in 2020
The items can be dropped off at Westway Open Arms in Eastfield between the hours of 9.30-3pm Monday -Thursday before December 15.