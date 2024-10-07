Whale washes up on beach at Saltwick, near Whitby - but moving it 'not an option' says council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A whale has washed up on the beach at Saltwick Bay, near Whitby – but North Yorkshire Council cannot remove it due to its inaccessible location.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Council’s head of harbours and coastal infrastructure, Chris Bourne, said: “Our coastal engineers were made aware of a dead whale that has sadly washed up onto the beach at Saltwick Bay.

“We always look to remove animal remains when they wash up on our shore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, on this occasion the area is inaccessible and would prove too dangerous for our team and their equipment.

The whale which has washed up on the beach at Saltwick Bay, near Whitby.

“Having been in touch with the RSPCA, the body is so badly decomposed, moving it is not an option.”

The whale, thought to be a minke whale, had washed up on to the beach last week.

In September 2023, a dead whale washed up on the coast near Whitby after becoming entangled in fishing gear.

Minke whale are commonly seen off the Yorkshire coast.