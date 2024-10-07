Whale washes up on beach at Saltwick, near Whitby - but moving it 'not an option' says council

By Duncan Atkins
Published 7th Oct 2024, 10:43 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A whale has washed up on the beach at Saltwick Bay, near Whitby – but North Yorkshire Council cannot remove it due to its inaccessible location.

North Yorkshire Council’s head of harbours and coastal infrastructure, Chris Bourne, said: “Our coastal engineers were made aware of a dead whale that has sadly washed up onto the beach at Saltwick Bay.

“We always look to remove animal remains when they wash up on our shore.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"However, on this occasion the area is inaccessible and would prove too dangerous for our team and their equipment.

The whale which has washed up on the beach at Saltwick Bay, near Whitby.The whale which has washed up on the beach at Saltwick Bay, near Whitby.
The whale which has washed up on the beach at Saltwick Bay, near Whitby.

“Having been in touch with the RSPCA, the body is so badly decomposed, moving it is not an option.”

The whale, thought to be a minke whale, had washed up on to the beach last week.

In September 2023, a dead whale washed up on the coast near Whitby after becoming entangled in fishing gear.

Minke whale are commonly seen off the Yorkshire coast.

Related topics:WhitbyMinke whaleYorkshireRSPCA
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice