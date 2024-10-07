Whale washes up on beach at Saltwick, near Whitby - but moving it 'not an option' says council
North Yorkshire Council’s head of harbours and coastal infrastructure, Chris Bourne, said: “Our coastal engineers were made aware of a dead whale that has sadly washed up onto the beach at Saltwick Bay.
“We always look to remove animal remains when they wash up on our shore.
"However, on this occasion the area is inaccessible and would prove too dangerous for our team and their equipment.
“Having been in touch with the RSPCA, the body is so badly decomposed, moving it is not an option.”
The whale, thought to be a minke whale, had washed up on to the beach last week.
In September 2023, a dead whale washed up on the coast near Whitby after becoming entangled in fishing gear.
Minke whale are commonly seen off the Yorkshire coast.