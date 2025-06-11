'What a night, what an experience' - first-ever ball raises £20,000 for Scarborough's The Rainbow Centre
The sold-out event welcomed an enthusiastic crowd and marked a major milestone for the beloved Scarborough charity, raising an “incredible” £20,000 to support its work in the community.
Guests were welcomed with a drinks reception accompanied by a joyful performance from The Funky Choir, setting the tone for an evening filled with heart and purpose.
Among the crowd were notable supporters, including the town’s BBC Gladiators winner Joe Fishburn and representatives from Mainprize Offshore Ltd, the evening’s main sponsor.
Strong support also came from local businesses, including Cirrus, which secured a Gold Corporate Table Package, along with many others who generously contributed.
A three-course dinner was served while Paddy Billington of This is The Coast kept guests entertained, helping to raise awareness and additional funds throughout the evening.
The emotional centrepiece of the night was a powerful speech delivered by Jo Laking, CEO of The Rainbow Centre, who spoke movingly about the ongoing challenges faced by the charity and the wider community in difficult times.
Her heartfelt words were met with attentive silence and a warm ovation.
The evening continued with an exciting auction that saw enthusiastic bidding on a range of exclusive prizes.
The headline lot – a VIP box for six at York Races – drew significant attention, alongside a signed Scarborough Athletic FA Cup ball, a month of online training with Joe Fishburn, a midweek stay at Grand Villa Heights in Ravenscar, and a unique live singing experience with the night’s entertainment, The Huge Party Band.
The band closed the evening with a high-energy set that kept the dance floor full to the end.
James Howard, Fundraising Officer at The Rainbow Centre, said: “What a night, and what an experience.
"The first Rainbow Ball will stay with people for all the right reasons.
"The support we’ve received from local businesses, and the public has been truly humbling.
"Coming together like we did on Saturday – and will again in the future – helps ensure we remain a pillar of strength for those in our community who need us most.”
The next Rainbow Ball will take place on Saturday June 6, 2026.
