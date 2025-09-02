What a sight! Northern Lights wow stargazers with stunning display at Flamborough

Stargazers were rewarded with their persistence when the Northern Lights put on a fabulous show off the Yorkshire coast last night.

Simon Scott and Nicole Carr, who run the stargazing business Astro Dog from Dalby Forest, captured this stunning image of the aurora at Flamborough.

Astro Dog run a monthly column of astronomical highlights in the Scarborough News and said: “We are now truly within the Northern Lights season.”

They have previously shared timelapses of the Northern Lights illuminating the moors – click here for one they captured last year.

Northern Lights spotted in the sky at Flamborough between September 1 and 2. photo: Astro Dog

Started in 2015, Astro Dog offers a range of educational astronomy experiences and services.

They also run public stargazing experiences under the beautifully dark skies of the North York Moors National Park, as well as being dedicated aurora hunters and astrophotographers.