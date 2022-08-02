People who take part will be given a map with numbers showing the location of the markers.

They will then need to use their map reading skills to navigate their way to the 10 or 15 markers hidden around the parks, depending on whether they take the simple or more difficult challenge.

The Xplorer events are being run by North Yorkshire County Council's active travel team.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Xplorer sessions are coming to parks around Yorkshire, including at Whitby and Filey.

Xplorer challenges will take place on the following dates:

Monday, August 8 – Glen Gardens, Filey.

Tuesday, August 9 – Pannett Park, Whitby.

Monday, August 15 – Valley Gardens, Harrogate.

Tuesday, August 16 – Aireville Park, Skipton.

“It also offers an opportunity for our active travel team to chat to people in a relaxed environment about their active and sustainable travel choices.

"We all know walking, cycling or using public transport is better for us and the environment than using our cars, so the team will be able to offer advice on how people might make the most of those options.”

The team held a series of similar challenges in the spring.

Those proved popular, so the team is bringing the events back for the summer holidays.

Each event will run from 11am to 2pm. Taking part is free, and people can turn up on the day and look for the active travel team’s stand.