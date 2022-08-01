Calls for Whitby's England star Beth Mead to be given freedom of the borough of Scarborough

As well as the Lionesses lifting the trophy after beating Germany 2-1 in the Wembley final, after extra time, Mead, 27, also won the golden boot and player of the tournament.And now the borough council believes that Mead - whose family live in Hinderwell - should also be given the civic honour to add to her impressive list of achievements.

"After a phenomenal tournament we are overjoyed at the victory of the Lionesses in the Women’s Euro Championship," said a council statement.

"We are proud of the whole team and what they’ve done for women’s football.

Beth Mead celebrates with their family with the Top Goalscorer and Player of the Tournament awards after the final whistle of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final. Picture: Getty Images

"But we are even more proud of the borough’s very own Beth Mead and her achievements.

"After a stunning six goals, the Golden Boot and being named as Player of the Tournament, we are calling for Beth to be awarded the Freedom of the Borough of Scarborough.

"Given that Scarborough Borough Council has less than a year left, we believe that this civic honour should be bestowed upon her before the dissolution of the council at the end of March.

"We cannot think of a more fitting recipient of the honour."

Mead's stunning tournament has put her home village of Hinderwell on the map and there was even a shout-out in the BBC coverage of the final for the Brown Cow pub.

Cllr Derek Bastiman, Conservative Group Leader on Scarborough Borough Council: said: “Beth, aside from being a phenomenal footballer, has been a role model for many young women

around the world.

"I firmly hope that her achievements inspire more young women to get involved in sport and further inspires the public to watch it.