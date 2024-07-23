Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new partnership between the RNLI and premium outdoor gear brand YETI is being launched to keep lifeguards hydrated while they patrol the beaches across the UK, including at Whitby, and Scarborough’s North and South Bay beaches.

As part of the multi-year partnership, YETI will providing its premium Rambler bottles and cups to the charity's lifeguards, as well as offering RNLI Tundra coolers and Silo Water Coolers to ensure their drinking water remains icy cold throughout the warm summer days.

This not only ensures lifeguards’ will have adequate hydration as they patrol the beaches, but it also helps reduce use of single-use plastic while on duty.

One of the lifeguards’ key roles is preventing incidents from happening in the first place – lifeguards spend their patrols speaking to the public about how to enjoy a safe day at the beach and what to do if they find themselves in trouble.

They will also designate an area of the beach each day using their red and yellow flags which is deemed as the safest place to swim.

Peter Dawes, RNLI Lifeguard Operations Manager, said: “For anyone planning a trip to the coast this summer we would advise staying safe in the sun by using sun protection and staying hydrated, visiting one of our lifeguarded beaches and speaking to our lifeguards about how to enjoy a safe day at the coast.”

