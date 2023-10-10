Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They were responding to the outcome of last Friday’s poll which attracted a turnout of just 3% and gave voters the chance to say yes or no to three questions, with the following results:

Should the present members of Whitby Town Council resign en masse to facilitate the democratic election, by ballot, of a fully mandated representative town council for Whitby?

Yes 225, no 73

3% of voters turned out for the Whitby town poll.

Should Whitby Town Council petition the Department for Levelling Up, Homes and Communities to halt and re-examine the Whitby Town Deal Board project to regenerate the Market Place and to restrict the project to the renovation of the Old Town Hall?

Yes 262, no 42

Should Whitby Town Council petition the Department for Levelling Up, Homes and Communities to halt and re-examine, in consultation with Whitby residents, the Whitby Town Deal Board project to build a maritime training hub on Endeavour Wharf?

Yes 247, no 56

Whitby Town Deal projects came under scrutiny in the latest town poll.

Electorate: 10,103, papers verified: 310, turnout: 3.07%.

A statement by Whitby Community Network said: “The Town Poll produced a statistically significant result in favour of the two Town Deal projects being referred back for reconsideration, and thanks go to all those Whitby residents who attended in person to have their voice heard.

“While the turnout was disappointing it's important to keep in mind the limitations of the Town Poll process, namely a very short communication time-frame; no polling cards; no postal votes and a limited voting window of five hours when residents must attend in person to vote.

"It should also be noted there is no easily accessible polling station for residents living off Green Lane, together with no public transport link to the polling station allocated.

“The problem with the Town Deal Projects for the Maritime Hub and the Old Town Hall is that the majority of residents simply do not know about them, due to a background of poor communication and inadequate consultation.

"The results of the poll, however, give a clear message from the few who are aware of the projects that the plans need to be reviewed and the residents of the town need to be involved in a meaningful consultation process.

"There is an opportunity currently to amend the proposed plans and we urge the Whitby Town Deal Board to seize this opportunity in consultation with residents to achieve an acceptable outcome, and for Whitby Town Council to ensure residents' views are taken into consideration.

"Whitby Community Network will be making its own representations in this regard, to ensure that residents’ views are respected.”

Coun Asa Jones branded the result of the poll “pathetic” and said: “The question now has to be asked: ‘Will those councillors who supported this motion now follow through on the speeches they made at the town meeting last month and resign?’

“I say they should."