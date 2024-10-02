Pictured are Beki Bulmer, North Yorkshire Together, Helen Martin and Ellie Marshall of WHISH receiving a Flying High award.

A Whitby charity has been selected to receive one of the first North Yorkshire Council FEAST Flying High Awards.

Whitby Hidden Impairments Support and Help (WHISH) is involved with FEAST, a Goverment holiday activities and food programme which enable children to socialise, learn new skills and stay active and fed over the school holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on WHISH’s involvement the scheme, the council said: “We recognise all the hard work that providers put into making FEAST such a success.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Some of them, including WHISH, go above and beyond to make sure eligible families have access to holiday activities and healthy meals and support them to thrive.”

The council worked with North Yorkshire Youth Voice and Creative Engagement Team and a group of Flying High young people across the county to co-create the award.

Improvements were recently made to WHISH’s outdoor area at St Hilda’s Community Hub thanks to construction business The Carey Group, which is working on the Woodsmith Mine project at Sneaton.