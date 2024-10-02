Whitby charity earns a FEAST Flying High award
Whitby Hidden Impairments Support and Help (WHISH) is involved with FEAST, a Goverment holiday activities and food programme which enable children to socialise, learn new skills and stay active and fed over the school holidays.
Commenting on WHISH’s involvement the scheme, the council said: “We recognise all the hard work that providers put into making FEAST such a success.
"Some of them, including WHISH, go above and beyond to make sure eligible families have access to holiday activities and healthy meals and support them to thrive.”
The council worked with North Yorkshire Youth Voice and Creative Engagement Team and a group of Flying High young people across the county to co-create the award.
Improvements were recently made to WHISH’s outdoor area at St Hilda’s Community Hub thanks to construction business The Carey Group, which is working on the Woodsmith Mine project at Sneaton.