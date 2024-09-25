Whitby Coastal Rowing Club trio earn England call-ups for international regatta

By Duncan Atkins
Published 25th Sep 2024, 12:09 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2024, 13:21 BST
Three members of Whitby Coastal Rowing Club have been called up to represent England at this weekend’s home international regatta in Bournemouth.

Two of the club’s junior athletes and one senior – Zack Hills, Sefi Ormston and Marc Wilson – will be among a team of 10 England rowers at the event on Saturday September 28, battling it out against Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Jersey for the Guin Batten beach sprint trophy for the winning home nation.

Commenting on their Facebook page, Whitby Coastal Rowing Club said: “This is such a great honour for our small but rowing mad town and shows what is possible for local rowers wanting to get into this amazing sport.”

The team will compete in seven events spanning junior, senior and for the first time, under 23 categories.

This is the third Home International Beach Sprints.

Click here for pictures from this year’s Whitby Regatta rowing races.

