Whitby coffee company teams with sailor Dame Ellen MacArthur's cancer charity to launch a new, special roast

A Whitby-based coffee company has launched a special roast in support of Dame Ellen MacArthur’s cancer charity, which supported the owners’ young son following his treatment.

The Baytown Coffee Company, nestled on the North Yorkshire coast, was founded and is run by Nick and Ann Louise Hartley, whose son Harry was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia aged four.

They have teamed up with the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust to create a special roast dedicated to the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new roast is called Maritime Mornings and a donation from the sale of each bag will go towards inspiring young people to believe in a brighter future living through and beyond cancer.

With Harry having enjoyed five sailing and outdoor adventures, including a week-long sail from Largs in Scotland this summer, he and his family know first-hand the impact the Trust has on young people like him.

His dad Nick said: “I had the idea I wanted to give something back. Baytown’s purpose is about more than coffee. It’s about giving back to our community, ensuring we can have a positive impact and spreading goodness wherever we can.

“Working with a small charity that is hands-on, it’s easy to get things done. I think there are loads of parents out there who have small businesses that could help in different ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Trust supported us as a family and I believe in everything it does, it’s just a positive thing. It’s real, it’s tangible, and especially with their plans for the next few years, I was just madly impressed.”

The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust takes young people aged 8-24 on sailing and outdoor adventures to inspire them to believe in a brighter future living through and beyond cancer.

Through the Trust’s sailing and outdoor adventures, young people laugh, gain a new sense of purpose and self-worth, rediscover independence, and feel optimism for the future.

They realise what they are capable of and stop feeling like ‘the only one’. They start to re-establish their purpose and place in the world and believe in a brighter future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry, now 16, sees his continued support from the Trust as a way of contextualising what he and others like him have been through.

He said: “When I went on my first trip, I wouldn’t have thought of this ever happening.

"It’s very special. Being with the Trust is just a collection of good memories, and what makes the trips so good is you’re speaking to people who’ve had similar experiences. It’s an eye opener as to how far you have come, and how far you’ve got to go as well.”