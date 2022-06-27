This year’s event, run by Whitby District Lions, is the fourth and is being held on Sunday July 17.

The non-competitive event along Whitby’s West Cliff beach will see participants of all ages run, jog or walk the course, while facing an exciting, colourful shower of powdered paint.

You can turn the beach into a glowing rainbow of fun and laughter use it as a great fun way to get fit and active.

The Colour Run is coming back to Whitby beach. picture: Derek Earl

On the day there will be two courses available to complete, either a 5K course for adults (from the West Pier along the beach to the Dunsley ravine and back) or a 3K course for those who are accompanied by children under 16 years (from the West Pier along the beach to the end of the sea wall and back).

You can buy tickets online through the website.

Tickets will be purchased through PayPal using either a debit or credit card.

Tickets are also available from the Whitby Pet Shop on Station Square.

Various tickets are available including a family ticket which saves you money on a family of four:

Adults & over 12s £15, children (under 12s) £10; family (2 adults and 2 children) £30; children aged 16 years or under must be accompanied by a paying adult.

Each ticket includes a free white T-shirt and a colourful pair of sunglasses.

If you have bought your tickets online, you need to register on the day before the run starts to collect your t-shirt and sunglasses.

Registration opens at noon and closes just before 1pm.