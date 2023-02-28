Whitby cyclist to take part in latest 100-mile challenge for Gems and Dalewood Trust

Whitby cyclist Robert Wilson.

Weather depending, the ride will take place on Saturday August 5, with members of the groups able to cheer on Robert at different checkpoints en route to the finish at Perry’s Plants Garden Centre in Briggswath.

Last year, Rob managed to cycle 101 miles in around six hours and raised £3,761 for Gems, which is a small group of parents and carers who have children with special needs.

He set off straight up Blue Bank, over the Stape Road to Pickering and he touched on areas including Malton, the A64 to Scarborough and Harwood Dale.

The money this time will be split between Gems and the Dalewood Trust, which runs day services in Whitby for adults with learning disabilities.