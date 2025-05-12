Whitby Dairy and Farmland Discussion Group's farm tour and spring competition
Hosted by the Stockdale family, here was an extensive tour of the high yielding dairy herd as well as the diversified businesses of Vale of Pickering Caravan Park and the Steel construction company BS Fabrication operated by Ben Stockdale, both sited at the farm.
Rob Morris of Dugdale Nutrition was the judge along with Chris Stockdale, the previous year’s winner.
Results were:
1 Steve Welford 2 Adam Turnbull 3 Joe Welford
Prizes of bags of grass seed were donated by Dugdale.
The evening concluded with the presentation of a birthday cake to the group’s retiring secretary, Joyce Stangoe, following years of outstanding service.
