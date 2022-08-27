News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Whitby fire: Photos reveal damage to house as smoke seen blowing across town

A serious house fire has broken out in Whitby this morning.

By Grace Newton
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 10:16 am
Updated Saturday, 27th August 2022, 10:19 am

Crews from both North Yorkshire and Cleveland fire services have been at the scene at a detached house on Resolution Way since around 5am.

Smoke is blowing towards the sea and can be seen across the town.

Photos shared by firefighters appear to show the roof destroyed and severe damage to the upper storey.

The upper storey appeared to have been destroyed

Most Popular

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews from Whitby, Lythe, Danby and Scarborough responded to reports of a house fire. All persons were confirmed out of the property and crews are currently using two main jets, two hose reel jets, four breathing apparatus and an aerial ladder platform to extinguish the fire. This incident is ongoing and the cause is unconfirmed at this time."

Damage to the roof of the house
WhitbyNorth Yorkshire