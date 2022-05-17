Whitby Goth band Westenra to perform as Whitby Abbey aims to break vampire world record

Whitby Goth band Westenra will perform at Whitby Abbey.

The band most recently played at the Whitby Goth Weekend and released their first album, First Light, in January 2021.

They form part of an exciting programme of entertaining events that will run throughout the evening.

Performances of excerpts from Dracula by Time Will Tell Theatre will take place among the ruins of Whitby Abbey - where visitor numbers more than doubled between 2020 and 2021 - throughout the evening while would-be vampires will be counted between 6.30pm and 7.15pm.

Mark Williamson, English Heritage’s site manager at Whitby Abbey said: “We are so pleased to have Westenra playing at this momentous event as well as the team from Time Will Tell Theatre giving us a flavour of the Dracula novel.

"It is fitting that this is all taking place on the 26th May – the 125th anniversary of the day that the novel was first published. We hope to see as many of our visitors dressed up as vampires as possible and look forward to attempting this record, it’s going to be an entertaining evening.”

Doors open at 6pm. To register interest, visit the English Heritage Whitby Abbey website.