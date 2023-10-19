Whitby Goth Weekend set to welcomes thousands - here are some of the highlights
Here are some of the highlights:
WGW Official events at Abbey Wharf
Thursday October 26, pre load rock, metal and pop metal with DJ Jason; Friday October 27, Heavier Than a Heavy Thing industrial, nu wave and metal with DJ Jason; Saturday October 28, Burty’s Big Stick of Rock, glam, rock and metal with DJ Burty; Sunday October 29, DJs’ epic rock-off, all 8pm to late.
Friday night and weekend tickets for the Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival at Whitby Pavilion have sold out, although Saturday tickets are available.
The Mission are headlining Friday night and the 69 Eyes Saturday night, while other acts to watch out for are Whitby Goth rockers Westenra, Theatre of Hate, The March Violets and Salvation.
Free entry to the exhibition hall at Whitby Pavilion.
Other events around Whitby, Thursday October 26 to Monday October 30
The Met, Thursday night at The Met
Twins of Evil Tribute: Marilyn Manson & Rob Zombie tribute bands come together to pay tribute to the world famous Twins of Evil Tour
Friday night
Marquis Masquerade & Freaky Friday Presents Shadow Factory night one, featuring live music from Methodcell with support from Palindromes and Holybraile plus DJs Jay Sinful and Visra
Saturday night
Marquis Masquerade Presents Shadow Factory night 2 featuring live music from Ward XVI with support from Novecrow and Mothslut, plus DJ Jay Sinful
Sunday night and Monday night
Sexy Sunday and Manic Monday club nights, two of the longest-running goth festival events in Whitby, featuring DJs and more.
The Cove
Saturday night
Bunker 13 Industrial club night est 2006 and playing a host of hits from the industrial, EBM, Dark electro and aggrotech sub genres.
Sunday night
Features live music from Leeds based Byronic Sex and Excile plus support.
Whitby Brewery, Saturday afternoon
Goth @ The Brewery featuring live music from All My Thorns plus supports.
The Little Angel, Saturday Afternoon
Atrocity Exhibition featuring DJ JAY Sinful, DJ Cliff and DJ Orpheus 1pm to 9pm
Stalls in Whitby Leisure Centre and Brunswick Centre Saturday to Sunday day times.
The Little Angel, Wednesday November 1
The Crafty Cove Takeover featuring DJs and entertainment from the Cove crew.