Whitby Goth Weekend set to welcomes thousands - here are some of the highlights

A walk through the streets at Whitby Goth Weekend. picture: Richard Ponter

Here are some of the highlights:

WGW Official events at Abbey Wharf

Thursday October 26, pre load rock, metal and pop metal with DJ Jason; Friday October 27, Heavier Than a Heavy Thing industrial, nu wave and metal with DJ Jason; Saturday October 28, Burty’s Big Stick of Rock, glam, rock and metal with DJ Burty; Sunday October 29, DJs’ epic rock-off, all 8pm to late.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Time for refreshments at Whitby Goth Weekend. picture: Richard Ponter.

Friday night and weekend tickets for the Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival at Whitby Pavilion have sold out, although Saturday tickets are available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mission are headlining Friday night and the 69 Eyes Saturday night, while other acts to watch out for are Whitby Goth rockers Westenra, Theatre of Hate, The March Violets and Salvation.

Free entry to the exhibition hall at Whitby Pavilion.

Other events around Whitby, Thursday October 26 to Monday October 30

The Met, Thursday night at The Met

Twins of Evil Tribute: Marilyn Manson & Rob Zombie tribute bands come together to pay tribute to the world famous Twins of Evil Tour

Friday night

Marquis Masquerade & Freaky Friday Presents Shadow Factory night one, featuring live music from Methodcell with support from Palindromes and Holybraile plus DJs Jay Sinful and Visra

Saturday night

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marquis Masquerade Presents Shadow Factory night 2 featuring live music from Ward XVI with support from Novecrow and Mothslut, plus DJ Jay Sinful

Sunday night and Monday night

Sexy Sunday and Manic Monday club nights, two of the longest-running goth festival events in Whitby, featuring DJs and more.

The Cove

Saturday night

Bunker 13 Industrial club night est 2006 and playing a host of hits from the industrial, EBM, Dark electro and aggrotech sub genres.

Sunday night

Features live music from Leeds based Byronic Sex and Excile plus support.

Whitby Brewery, Saturday afternoon

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goth @ The Brewery featuring live music from All My Thorns plus supports.

The Little Angel, Saturday Afternoon

Atrocity Exhibition featuring DJ JAY Sinful, DJ Cliff and DJ Orpheus 1pm to 9pm

Stalls in Whitby Leisure Centre and Brunswick Centre Saturday to Sunday day times.

The Little Angel, Wednesday November 1