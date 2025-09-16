Whitby Krampus Run launches into 11th year with more events than ever across town

After a storm-defying 10th anniversary that saw Krampus triumph over Storm Daragh, Whitby Krampus Run launches into its 11th year with more attractions across town.

Whitby Krampus Run 2025 – Folklore & Festive Mayhem this year takes place from December 5 to 7, offering visitors a magical, alternative twist on the festive season.

The streets will once again echo with bells, chains, and the clatter of cloven hooves as one of the UK’s most striking winter folklore events returns — bigger, bolder, and beastlier than ever.

Organisers said: “We are at the beginning of the launch for WKR ELF and The Krampus Ball will be partnership with the Royal Whitby Events as The Royal Hotel plays host to WKR over the weekend as HQ for stalls, WKR merch and other activities.”

The full programme and timetable for the festival weekend, which includes performances and processions across town will be available soon.

All activities are family-friendly and will be focused on the west side of town on the Saturday, including Baxtergate, the Whalebones, the Royal and Dock End.

On Sunday, events will mostly be on at Cholmley House, Whitby YHA, Whitby Brewery and Whitby Abbey headland.

Organiser welcome visitors “expressing their wilder nature” and people can take drums for the Saturday communal drumming at the Whalebones.

Members and performers of the WKR will be recognisable by their armbands.

Tickets for the ball are on sale now.

The weekend schedule

Friday December 5: Two nights of dark festive revelry at The Royal Hotel, Meet the Beast, free entry.

From 8pm, get up close with Krampus before a free evening of magic from The Three Wise(ish) Men and music from Seven-Headed Raven and Syd.31.

Saturday December 6 – free entry at Whitby Brewery for the Tengu Taiko Drummers, followed by The Krampus Ball The weekend’s crowning spectacle - music, mischief, and mythological mayhem featuring The Midsommars and Galdorcræft.

Sunday December 7 – Sunday Sermon, free entry.

Will be around Cholmley House and Whitby Brewery with music from Petrol Hoers and a closing ceremony.

Tickets £23 include entry to The Krampus Ball at The Royal Hotel on Saturday plus transport from Whitby Brewery around 9pm.

Visit https://facebook.com/events/s/whitby-krampus-run-ball-6th-de/1328401288858929/ for more on the event.

Visit https://www.fatsoma.com/e/3mg7v9xl/whitby-krampus-run-ball-6th-december for tickets.