Around 30 businesses and supporters celebrated the launch of the first official event of the Whitby Literature Festival.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The evening saw businesses, venues, schools, organisations and residents come together to learn more about the new literary festival - and how to get involved.

The Discovery event, hosted by Whitby restaurant and wedding venue, Hetty & Betty, included a presentation for the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Festival Director Lois Kirtlan, Managing Director at Hetty & Betty, said: “We were really pleased with the turnout.

Whitby Lit Fest steering group, from left: Adele Duffield, James Wallis, Lois Kirtlan, Fiona Duncan and Mark Williamson.

"There is so much enthusiasm and appetite for a Literature Festival in Whitby, and the Business Launch certainly showed that.”

The first Whitby Lit Fest, inspired by the harbour town’s connections to famous writers, will be held from November 6 to 9, 2025, at venues in the area.

Adele Duffield, Steering Group member and Whitby Library Outreach Librarian, described the evening as “a great success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Representatives from Whitby’s art gallery, museums, schools, shops, venues, hotels, and businesses joined the event, along with literary and literacy organisations and authors.

The Whitby Book Shop owner and steering group member Fiona Duncan said it had been a positive launch and a great way to start the festival.

Steering group member James Wallis of North Yorkshire Council – which is supporting the Whitby Lit Fest – said: “We’re delighted to be part of something that’s generating so much enthusiasm and will no doubt be a great event.”

Whitby Sea Salt and Made in Whitby founder ‘Archie’, added: “Great event, superb presentation.

"Lots of energy and enthusiasm from all the right people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whitby is perhaps best known for its link to Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

But it has many other literary associations, from Lewis Carroll and Charles Dickens to the poetry of Caedmon and the works of Elizabeth Gaskell.

The Whitby Lit Fest is supported by North Yorkshire Council, Whitby Library, English Heritage, The Whitby Bookshop and Hetty & Betty.

Meanwhile, the organisers are encouraging Whitby businesses, organisations and individuals to get involved.

Email [email protected] to contact the Whitby Lit Fest.

Follow Whitby Lit Fest’s Facebook page: @WhitbyLiteratureFestival to keep up-to-date with all of its progress.