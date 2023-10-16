Whitby man's TV series of quirky events and hobbies to be broadcast by BBC Four

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The show is called What's Your Thing? and is an exploration of people's hobbies.

It has been made by BBC journalist and presenter, Adam Clarkson, from Whitby.

The series launched on BBC iPlayer with an episode about Stainsacre's competitive onion growing club, following Adam's dad, Richard, as he attempted to climb the leaderboard at the Windmill Inn.

It was followed by the heart-warming story of Barry, a man known on Teesside for standing on a bridge all day and waving at trucks.

The first two episodes saw viral success, also being featured on BBC Breakfast and the Jeremy Vine show on Radio Two.

Three new episodes have now launched across the BBC, including one on Egton Bridge's historic gooseberry growing festival.

BBC Four has picked up the series and will be broadcasting all episodes on TV.

These include the episodes:

- Competitve Onion Growing

- Waving at Trucks

- Dressing up and fighting Orcs

- Egton Gooseberry Show

- Dog Show

Adam said: “I love making this show because I love meeting eccentric and colourful people, and exploring what they do in their free time is a fascinating way to get an insight into their lives.

“It was a shock when the BBC actually agreed to commission a show about growing onions, but I was pleased they did.

"The reaction has been amazing and being picked up for national TV is a really nice bonus.

“The news can be so grim and so relentless, so it's nice as a journalist to have the opportunity to report on things that warm hearts and put smiles on faces.

“I've spent the summer dressing up with wizards and Orcs, meeting world-record breaking vegetable growers and attending dog shows.

"To think this is a job is still baffling, but I love it, and I hope people enjoy the new episodes.”

The gooseberry show saw gardening ‘Royalty’ attend this year when Monty Don appeared to film for a new series he is making.