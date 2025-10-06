Whitby Music Centre offers free violin lessons and loan of instruments to help stars of future

By Duncan Atkins
Published 6th Oct 2025, 15:26 BST
Whitby Music Centre is offering free violin lessons.
‘’Music can change the world’’ Beethoven famously said.

The benefits to children from learning to play an instrument are well documented, and include improved listening skills, learning to work collaboratively, problem solving and concentration levels.

However, learning an instrument can be expensive – buying the instrument and paying for lessons are major investments for families.

For this reason, Whitby Music Centre is again offering free violin lessons and free loan of instruments.

The lessons will be in a group of no more than eight pupils, and children must be in year four or above.

They take place on Saturdays during term-time at Whitby School.

The scheme has been running for several years and has successfully started many players off on their musical journeys.

There are now two string ensembles at the music centre, and eight of the young musicians started playing through this free scheme.

Any families wishing to take advantage of this offer should contact Richard Wood, the centre manager, on [email protected] or visit the Whitby Music Centre website.

