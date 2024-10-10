Whitby Music Centre to hold annual open morning - meet the team and listen to ensembles
From big band to string orchestra and a special group to encourage beginners, this thriving centre has six groups that rehearse on term-time Saturday mornings at Whitby School's lower school site on Airy Hill – and it is about to launch a pop choir on Monday evenings at the same venue.
Music Centre Manager Richard Wood said: “There is lots going on and we have a superb range of musical talent drawn from the local community and led by our dedicated staff.
"We invite people to come along for a cuppa and discover the musical, social and life skills that community music-making inspires.”
The open morning is on from 10am to 12.15pm at Whitby School.
Visit the centre's website www.whitbymusiccentre.co.uk or email Richard at [email protected] for more information.