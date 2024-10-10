Whitby Music Centre to hold annual open morning - meet the team and listen to ensembles

By Duncan Atkins
Published 10th Oct 2024, 12:21 BST
Whitby Music Centre is opening the doors for its annual Open Morning on Saturday October 19, so people can meet the team and listen to the ensembles it runs each weekend.

From big band to string orchestra and a special group to encourage beginners, this thriving centre has six groups that rehearse on term-time Saturday mornings at Whitby School's lower school site on Airy Hill – and it is about to launch a pop choir on Monday evenings at the same venue.

Music Centre Manager Richard Wood said: “There is lots going on and we have a superb range of musical talent drawn from the local community and led by our dedicated staff.

"We invite people to come along for a cuppa and discover the musical, social and life skills that community music-making inspires.”

The open morning is on from 10am to 12.15pm at Whitby School.

Visit the centre's website www.whitbymusiccentre.co.uk or email Richard at [email protected] for more information.

