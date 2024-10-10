Whitby Music Centre to hold annual open morning - meet the team and listen to ensembles

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Whitby Music Centre is opening the doors for its annual Open Morning on Saturday October 19, so people can meet the team and listen to the ensembles it runs each weekend.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From big band to string orchestra and a special group to encourage beginners, this thriving centre has six groups that rehearse on term-time Saturday mornings at Whitby School's lower school site on Airy Hill – and it is about to launch a pop choir on Monday evenings at the same venue.

Music Centre Manager Richard Wood said: “There is lots going on and we have a superb range of musical talent drawn from the local community and led by our dedicated staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We invite people to come along for a cuppa and discover the musical, social and life skills that community music-making inspires.”

The open morning is on from 10am to 12.15pm at Whitby School.

Visit the centre's website www.whitbymusiccentre.co.uk or email Richard at [email protected] for more information.