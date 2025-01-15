Whitby Music Centre to showcase talents in spring concert
Whitby Music Centre’s young musicians will be showing off their skills in preparation for their performances at the Eskdale Festival in March.
Whitby Area Concert Band, Whitby Trainers and the String Ensembles will be performing, as well as special guests from Sleights School.
Everyone welcome to join us in this feast of music-making from a wealth of talent.
The not-to-be-missed concert is due to start at 6pm.
Free entry, with voluntary donation in aid of Whitby Music Centre.
Refreshments provided.
Contact [email protected] for more information.
