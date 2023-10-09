Whitby Music Centre youngsters.

This is a chance for the brass, wind and string players to show off their skills and celebrate their achievements so far this term.

Whitby Area Concert Band and the String Ensemble will be performing, as well as special guests from Sleights Primary School.

Everyone welcome to join in this feast of music-making from a wealth of talent.

