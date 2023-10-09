News you can trust since 1882
Whitby Music Centre to stage autumn concert

Young musicians from Whitby Music Centre will be performing at Sleights Village Hall on Sunday October 15.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 9th Oct 2023, 11:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 11:15 BST
Whitby Music Centre youngsters.Whitby Music Centre youngsters.
Whitby Music Centre youngsters.

This is a chance for the brass, wind and string players to show off their skills and celebrate their achievements so far this term.

Whitby Area Concert Band and the String Ensemble will be performing, as well as special guests from Sleights Primary School.

Everyone welcome to join in this feast of music-making from a wealth of talent.

The concert starts at 6pm, free entry.

Contact [email protected] for more.