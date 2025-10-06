Whitby Music Centre youngsters to perform autumn concert in Fylingthorpe

Young musicians from Whitby Music Centre will be performing at Fylingthorpe Methodist Church on Saturday October 18.

This is a chance for the brass and wind bands to show off their skills and to celebrate their achievements so far this term.

Whitby Area Concert Band and Whitby Trainers will be performing.

The concert is due to start at 1.30pm.

All welcome to attend this feast of music-making from a wealth of local talent.

Free entry. Refreshments provided.

Contact [email protected] for more information.