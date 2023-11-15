Whitby named as second most festive spot in UK in run up to Christmas
A new study conducted by Christmas Tree World has analysed factors such as number of restaurants and attractions, average nightly price for a hotel during December and each location’s level of interest on social media to reveal the best-rated locations around the UK where Brits can enjoy a festive staycation.
Whitby ranks as the second-best Christmas getaway location - with a score of nine.74 out of 10.
The seaside resort boasts a large sandy beach perfect for boxing day walks as well as an ever-growing, exciting food and drink scene.
Despite the town’s small area size, there is plenty for visitors to do - with 28 family-friendly attractions and a whopping 130 restaurants!
Hotels in the area are more affordable than in other UK locations during the month of December, costing just £87 per night on average.
Top of the list was Manchester, with a score of 10 out of 10 and third on the list is York, with a score of nine.59.
Whitby’s Christmas Market will be back this year from November 17 to 19, on the front Marina car park on Langborne Road.
