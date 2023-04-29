News you can trust since 1882
Whitby Pavilion hosts National Choir Day celebration as part of Eskdale Festival

Eleven choirs from across the north of England came together at Whitby Pavilion recently for a wonderful celebration of choral music.

By The Newsroom
Published 30th Apr 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
Serenitas all-ladies singing group which performed at Whitby Pavilion.Serenitas all-ladies singing group which performed at Whitby Pavilion.
Serenitas all-ladies singing group which performed at Whitby Pavilion.

They were taking part in the National Choir Day section of the Eskdale Festival, the annual competition held in Whitby every March to help inspire and create opportunities for young people in music, drama, dance, art and speech.

Competition in the various classes ran throughout the afternoon and into the evening, adjudicated by Marilynne Davies from York.

As well as the traditional classes for male voice, mixed and ladies’ choirs, the day also saw performances in Sacred Music, Song from the Shows, and

Christmas in April!

The evening gave all the choirs a chance to shine in the Recital, the highlight of the day, which was won by York Male Voice Choir.

National Choir Day organiser, David Rowland, said: “I would like to thank all the choirs who performed and the volunteers who worked so hard to make the day such a great success.”

