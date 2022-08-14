Whitby Regatta 2022: 25 of the best photos as event goes ahead despite sea fret disruption

A 'haar' that blew in during the morning led to the cancellation of the Sandsend to Whitby sea swim - which was due to be held for the first time since 1988 - for safety reasons.

The fret led to more fretting when the planned Red Arrows display over the town became a sound-guided flypast as the crowds' view of the squadron was affected by poor visibility.

Yet the Regatta's traditional boat races still went ahead in the harbour despite the lingering mist.

Whitby Sea Swimmers had organised the two-mile swim from Sandsend, which began in the 1960s but was discontinued in the 1980s. They had even secured the services of the town's historic lifeboat the William Riley, which served Whitby in the Edwardian period, to act as safety vessel. It has not been in service since 1931.

All images by Richard Ponter and Tony Johnson.

