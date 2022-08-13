Whitby Regatta 2022: Red Arrows unable to display over town as sea fret rolls in

Despite the warm and calm conditions, a sea fret blew in on Saturday morning and obscured the crowds' views of the squadron.
Although they were not able to perform any acrobatic routines, the aircraft still passed over Whitby on their way back from a display in Blackpool to their home base RAF Scampton.
They were more visible inland in areas en route to Whitby, including Malton.
Most Popular
-
1
Scarborough officially smashes temperature record as Met Office confirms new hottest day
-
2
Post-war asbestos bungalows to be demolished in Scarborough as plans for new terraced homes approved
-
3
RNLI issue weever fish warning for Yorkshire coast
-
4
Whitby Regatta - here's what's going on at this year's event
-
5
Firefighters respond to arson attacks in Scarborough and fires near Malton and Whitby
Squadron Leader Graeme Muscat, who shared a view from the cockpit of the fog, said: "Unfortunately, the East Coast sea fog beat us today meaning the RAF Red Arrows were unable to display. The team came anyway to give it go but it wasn’t to be. Thanks to everyone for coming out to support us and understanding why we couldn’t display. Hope to see you all again soon."