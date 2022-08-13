Whitby Regatta 2022: Red Arrows unable to display over town as sea fret rolls in

Although they were not able to perform any acrobatic routines, the aircraft still passed over Whitby on their way back from a display in Blackpool to their home base RAF Scampton.

Squadron Leader Graeme Muscat, who shared a view from the cockpit of the fog, said: "Unfortunately, the East Coast sea fog beat us today meaning the RAF Red Arrows were unable to display. The team came anyway to give it go but it wasn’t to be. Thanks to everyone for coming out to support us and understanding why we couldn’t display. Hope to see you all again soon."