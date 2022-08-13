Whitby Regatta 2022: Red Arrows unable to display over town as sea fret rolls in

The Red Arrows completed a flypast over the Whitby Regatta today - but were unable to display due to poor visibility.

By Grace Newton
Saturday, 13th August 2022, 2:58 pm
Updated Saturday, 13th August 2022, 3:01 pm

Despite the warm and calm conditions, a sea fret blew in on Saturday morning and obscured the crowds' views of the squadron.

Although they were not able to perform any acrobatic routines, the aircraft still passed over Whitby on their way back from a display in Blackpool to their home base RAF Scampton.

They were more visible inland in areas en route to Whitby, including Malton.

Most Popular

Squadron Leader Graeme Muscat, who shared a view from the cockpit of the fog, said: "Unfortunately, the East Coast sea fog beat us today meaning the RAF Red Arrows were unable to display. The team came anyway to give it go but it wasn’t to be. Thanks to everyone for coming out to support us and understanding why we couldn’t display. Hope to see you all again soon."

The Red Arrows over Whitby in 2018 - but it wasn't to be in 2022
Red ArrowsWhitbyBlackpoolMaltonRAF