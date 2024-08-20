Whitby Regatta chairman hails 2024 event as being 'absolutely marvellous'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The chairman of Whitby Regatta has hailed the 2024 event as “absolutely marvellous”.

Ivor Greer picked out some highlights and said: “The turnout for the parade was brilliant, it seems people are starting to awaken to the fact that we can still do a parade.

"The new paddleboarding event went well as far as I’m aware.”

Mr Greer said that some of the traders had reported a drop in footfall due to the Red Arrows not being here this year, so he’s eager for them to get involved in fundraising, to bring the daredevil pilots back for the next regatta.

Whitby Regatta's spectacular Monday night fireworks display.

"It makes a difference to their footfall and their profits so hopefully we can get a lot more businesses involved with that,” he said.

"It’s phenomenal what they do helping us with sponsorship.”

Abbey Wharf played host to the regatta rowing presentation of trophies on the final night and Mr Greer said they closed the restaurant for three to four hours “as a service to the community” in enabling the event to happen.

Men's senior race at Whitby Regatta, taken from safety boat.

The weather was kind over the three days, apart from wind and rain arriving just in time for the fireworks finale – but it did not prove too much of a damp squib.

"The finale was excellent,” said Mr Greer.

“A number of people walked past and thanked us afterwards.”

The fancy dress parade at Whitby Regatta.

He also praised the efforts of the team of marshalls and stewards who worked tirelessly throughout the weekend in difficult circumstances – “none of us are getting any younger,” he said, to ensure everyone enjoyed the event.

"Thanks to everyone who got involved and gave their ten penneth,” he added.