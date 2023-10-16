News you can trust since 1882
Whitby Regatta: meeting taking place to attract more volunteers to showpiece event

A Whitby Regatta meeting is due to take place this week when it is hoped to attract more volunteers to help at next year's events.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 16th Oct 2023, 10:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 12:38 BST
The three-day carnival at land and sea, one of the major highlights of Whitby’s summer calendar, takes place next year from August 17 to 19.

And with one eye already on plans for the next regatta, a meeting will take place at the Conservative Club in Whitby on Thursday October 19, 7pm.

Anyone interested can pop in to ask any questions.

Whitby Regatta attracts the crowds to activities on the West Cliff.
If they wish to join up they could help with the preparation work which could include popular events like the Glamorous Granny, Bonny Baby competition, tombola, etc.

A spokesperson for Whitby Regatta said: “Any helpers don't have to work all three days - a few hours here and there would be extremely welcomed as the committee aims to bolster its dwindling number of volunteers.

“And if anyone wants to organise an event themselves, all the better.

“You only have to look at this year's Regatta Swim to see it was a huge success so we welcome your ideas.”

August’s regatta was hailed as “brilliant” by chairman Ivor Greer – the main highlight of the event was the display on Sunday afternoon of the Red Arrows, which thrilled the crowds lining every vantage point on the clifftops.

As well as the RAF Falcons’ parachutists who landed on Whitby Town’s pitch with the match ball, ahead of the Blues’ opening league fixture against Atherton Collieries on Saturday.

The Blues went on to win the match 2-0.

Email [email protected] for any more information.

