Whitby Regatta: plea to support new Crowdfunder to ensure event's aerial attractions go ahead
But the regatta chiefs say it is now a race against time to make enough money – at least £6,000 – by the end of April so that the aerial attractions can be booked in time for the regatta, which takes place this year from Saturday August 9 to Monday August 11.
It is hoped the Lancaster bomber and the RAF Falcons parachute team will be part of the event for two days, although the Red Arrows are not able to visit Whitby this time round.
The newly-launched Crowdfunder says: “This annual event, filled with thrilling boat races, parades and spectacular fireworks, is a testament to the spirit and resilience of Whitby.
"Your generous contributions will ensure that the Whitby Regatta continues to be a highlight of the summer, providing joy and excitement for generations to come.
"However organising an event of this magnitude requires significant resources.
"This year, we are reaching out to you, our community and supporters, to help keep this tradition alive.
"The regatta is funded by donations alone, and as costs increase, even the basics such as first aid, costs over £4,000 for the weekend.”
Chairman of Whitby Regatta, Ivor Greer, stressed the importance of public support – and the timeframe involved.
“We only have a short window to accept the Lancaster bomber and the Falcons,” he said.
“We’ve got to sign the contract by the end of April.
“If we can’t fund them, we will have to cancel.
"It’s important that we reach a good figure by the end of the month.”
Visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/whitby-regatta-2025 to support the Crowdfunder.
The last Crowdfunder helped to pay for the spectacular fireworks display at last year’s regatta.
It is hoped another regatta public meeting will take in the near future.
The last one saw supporters and regatta committee members discuss volunteering, financial support, rowing, the grand parade, raft race, greasy pole, craft fairs and other topics.
Keep an eye on the Whitby Gazette and the regatta's social media channels for details of the next meeting, in due course.
