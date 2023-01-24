News you can trust since 1882
Whitby Rifle Club to host A Calendar Girls Story, as Tricia Stewart shares 'inspirational' WI calendar tale

Whitby Rifle Club is to play host to A Calendar Girls Story - an evening with Tricia Stewart

By Duncan Atkins
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 3:52pm

Join real-life Calendar Girl Tricia Stewart as she shares her inspirational story in this special one-off event.

Tricia is the originator and driving force behind the alternative WI Calendar that continues to be a global phenomenon, raising more than £6m in the fight against blood cancer.

Tricia came up with the idea of the alternative WI calendar after her friend Angela Baker, a fellow WI member, lost her husband John to non Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Whitby Amateur Dramatic Society's Calendar Girls.
The rearranged event is set to take place on Friday February 17.

Tricia will be joined on the night be Whitby Amateur Dramatic Society’s Calendar Girls, who will perform a selection of songs from a musical last April.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/a-calendar-girls-story-tickets-481547961917 to buy your tickets, which cost £9 each and are on sale now – or visit the Whitby Amateur Dramatic Society Facebook page.

Doors open 7pm for a 7.30pm start.