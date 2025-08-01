Whitby RNLI called to assist two people cut off by the tide at Saltwick Bay

By Louise French
Published 1st Aug 2025, 10:37 BST
It was the fifth call out for the crew in four daysplaceholder image
Whitby RNLI were called to attend a fifth callout in four days after two people were reported cut off by the tide at Saltwick Bay.

The crew scrambled to attend and the inshore lifeboat was launched.

Station mechanic Richard Dowson said: 'Thankfully the two people cut off managed to make their own way to safety and the crew were stood down.

“Thanks to all those who have responded to the pager this week.

“The volunteers have shown exceptional commitment, giving up their weekend to fundraise at our annual flag weekend, taking part in training exercises and assessments and responding to the pager - all alongside their day to day lives.

“We would like to remind people to stay safe while enjoying the coastline this summer.

“Always check the tide times and carry a means of calling for help.

“If you're planning to be in the water we recommend visiting a lifeguarded beach and swimming between the red and yellow flags.

“If you see someone in difficulty on or near the water, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

