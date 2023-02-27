Barrie was a loyal RNLI volunteer and had been the shop manager at Whitby for more than two years, contributing to it being one of the country’s most successful RNLI shops, raising vital funds for the charity.

Maria Taylor, Chair of the Friends of Whitby Lifeboat (FOWLS), said: 'We would like to express our sadness and condolences to Barrie's family following the sad news of his death last week.

"Barrie will be sadly missed not only as the shop manager but for his active role with the FOWL who he has fully supported since taking on the role.

Barrie Lazenby outside the RNLI shop in Whitby. Credit: RNLI/Ceri Oakes

Howard Fields, Coxswain of Whitby Lifeboat said: 'We are very grateful for Barrie's dedication and hard work he gave to the RNLI, and we send our condolences to his family and co-workers."