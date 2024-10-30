Whitby RNLI release sneak preview of Emma Stothard's Henry Freeman sculpture
The sculpture celebrates 200 years of the RNLI and the bravery of Henry Freeman and all lifeboat volunteers in Whitby.
Henry Freeman was coxswain of Whitby Lifeboat for 22 years. He is credited in saving hundreds of lives and was the sole survivor of the 1861 lifeboat disaster, thanks, in part, to the new style of cork lifejacket he was wearing.
The new sculpture will be unveiled on the Khyber Pass in Whitby on Saturday November 30 at 12pm.
It has been funded by Lesley Jackson, a descendent of Henry Freeman, who commissioned the sculpture.
A spokesperson for Whitby RNLI said: “We can’t wait to show you the finished artwork, which is currently being galvanised.
“Please do come and join us and see the sculpture being unveiled.”
Those wishing to attend the unveiling are requested to arrive no later than 11.45am.