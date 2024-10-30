Whitby RNLI release sneak preview of Emma Stothard's Henry Freeman sculpture

Emma Stothard puts the finishing touches to her work - Image: Whitby RNLI

Whitby RNLI have shared behind the scenes photos of artist Emma Stothard putting the finishing touches to her latest creation.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sculpture celebrates 200 years of the RNLI and the bravery of Henry Freeman and all lifeboat volunteers in Whitby.

Henry Freeman was coxswain of Whitby Lifeboat for 22 years. He is credited in saving hundreds of lives and was the sole survivor of the 1861 lifeboat disaster, thanks, in part, to the new style of cork lifejacket he was wearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new sculpture will be unveiled on the Khyber Pass in Whitby on Saturday November 30 at 12pm.

The finished statue will stand at the bottom of Whitby's Khyber Pass - Image: Whitby RNLI

It has been funded by Lesley Jackson, a descendent of Henry Freeman, who commissioned the sculpture.

A spokesperson for Whitby RNLI said: “We can’t wait to show you the finished artwork, which is currently being galvanised.

“Please do come and join us and see the sculpture being unveiled.”

Those wishing to attend the unveiling are requested to arrive no later than 11.45am.