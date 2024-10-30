Whitby RNLI release sneak preview of Emma Stothard's Henry Freeman sculpture

By Louise French
Published 30th Oct 2024, 08:16 BST
Updated 30th Oct 2024, 08:23 BST
Emma Stothard puts the finishing touches to her work - Image: Whitby RNLIplaceholder image
Emma Stothard puts the finishing touches to her work - Image: Whitby RNLI
Whitby RNLI have shared behind the scenes photos of artist Emma Stothard putting the finishing touches to her latest creation.

The sculpture celebrates 200 years of the RNLI and the bravery of Henry Freeman and all lifeboat volunteers in Whitby.

Henry Freeman was coxswain of Whitby Lifeboat for 22 years. He is credited in saving hundreds of lives and was the sole survivor of the 1861 lifeboat disaster, thanks, in part, to the new style of cork lifejacket he was wearing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new sculpture will be unveiled on the Khyber Pass in Whitby on Saturday November 30 at 12pm.

The finished statue will stand at the bottom of Whitby's Khyber Pass - Image: Whitby RNLIplaceholder image
The finished statue will stand at the bottom of Whitby's Khyber Pass - Image: Whitby RNLI

It has been funded by Lesley Jackson, a descendent of Henry Freeman, who commissioned the sculpture.

placeholder image
Read More
Henry Freeman descendent funds sculpture of the renowned lifeboat man in Whitby

A spokesperson for Whitby RNLI said: “We can’t wait to show you the finished artwork, which is currently being galvanised.

“Please do come and join us and see the sculpture being unveiled.”

Those wishing to attend the unveiling are requested to arrive no later than 11.45am.

Related topics:Emma StothardWhitby
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice