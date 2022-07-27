The fun-filled fundraising event for all the family will take place at Whitby's Dock End over Saturday July 30 and Sunday July 31.

The usual favourites will be there such as a tombola, book stall and dog bandana stall, as well as the chance to meet the local coastguard crew.

The Whitby Lifeboat volunteers will perform a demonstration at sea on Sunday subject to conditions - keep an eye out on the Whitby RNLI social media for more details.

From left: RNLI crew members Richard Dowson, Anthony Gibbon, Keith Attridge, Howard Fields and Andy Brighton prepare for the weekend's fundraiser.

There will also be the chance for Whitby boat owners and anyone with a lifejacket to go along to a free lifejacket clinic at the event.

They'll show you how to check it for wear and tear and do simple maintenance tasks like replacing gas bottles and firing heads.

At a recent clinics, 80% of participants found faults when checking their lifejackets, and some found serious defects.

Whitby RNLI Coxswain Howard Fields said: 'We always look forward to the flag weekend as it is a chance to meet and thank our supporters in person.

"We look forward to seeing some familiar faces and meeting some new ones too."