Whitby's Beth Mead steers England Lionesses to Euro 2022 final at Wembley

The Hinderwell hotshot, 27, opened the scoring with a neat turn and finish and also set up Lucy Bronze for England's second goal of the night at Sheffield's Bramall Lane.

Now all eyes turn to the final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday July 31, when Mead and her England team-mates take on the winners of tonight's other semi-final, between Germany and France.

Mead, who plays for Arsenal ladies, is currently leading the race for the golden boot too with six tournament goals, including a hat-trick in the 8-0 group stage win over Norway.

Whitby's Beth Mead celebrates with supporters after helping England Lionesses reach the Euro 2022 final, after beating Sweden 4-0 in the semi-finals. Picture: Getty Images.

Her dad Richard said last night's semi-final was "a crazy night but a fantastic night" which has left the Lionesses just 90 minutes away from being crowned European champions.

"Beth was outside after the game and you could see the joy in her face - it's unreal at the minute," he said.

"She has a dream and you would not have believe that she has fulfilled it," he said.

"She has played at Wembley but you would not dream of a European final at your country's home stadium - that's what dreams are made of.

He is hoping that home advantage will play a crucial role in helping England lift the trophy.

"We have the 12th man all the time and I've never experienced an atmosphere like it.

"The whole tournament has been fantastic for her and the team - they've done fantastically well," he said.

It has been a stunning season for Mead, who was crowned Arsenal's player of the season.

She became the first woman to score a hat-trick for her country at Wembley Stadium, netting three goals in 14 minutes against Northern Ireland last October.

The popularity of women's football is soaring.

Her dad Richard added: "When Beth started at Sunderland at 16, they were getting 300 or 400 a game, now there's up to 3,000 at a Women's Super League game and after this, it will spur more youngsters to come and watch them play."