Whitby RNLI volunteers in final training ahead of new Shannon class lifeboat's arrival
On Thursday (June 8) they will depart Poole on the lifeboat and bring it up to Whitby, hoping to arrive at 1.49pm (13.49) on Sunday June 11.
13 49 is the number on the side of the lifeboat – the numbers have special significance as the decals are home to names of 10,000 loved ones added by donors as part of the Launch a Memory campaign.
Coxswain Howard Fields said: 'We can't wait to bring the new lifeboat home to Whitby.
"Thanks to the generosity of the public we have a lifeboat with the most up-to-date technology available, to help us save lives at sea.”
Mr Fields and RNLI press officer Ceri Oakes had the honour of meeting hundreds of individuals who have put the name of a loved one on the lifeboat at a special event in Poole.