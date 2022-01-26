Whitby roadworks on main routes into town due to begin - and will last until April

North Yorkshire County Council highways teams will undertake footpath repairs on Bagdale which will involve replacing stonework and railings between the mini-roundabout at the bottom of Chubb Hill, working towards the town centre and the junction with Spring Hill.

It will begin on Monday January 31, lasting one month, during which time the traffic on Bagdale will be controlled using three-way temporary traffic lights when working closer to Chubb Hill.

Once works progress beyond Broomfield Terrace, two-way lights will be used.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bagdale, Whitby is set for a month's worth of roadworks

Work will also take place on the A171 Helredale Road to convert grass verges into a lay-by.

It will begin on February 21, lasting for 12 weeks and will require two-way temporary traffic lights.

“Either of these works on their own would be disruptive, but we feel that making the most of the quieter months before the warmer weather comes around is the best option.

"That’s why we are carrying both of them out at the same time.

“We would like to apologise for the inconvenience it is bound to cause local residents and businesses but we will minimise disruption as much as possible.

"If there are any changes to the schedule we will update the public.”