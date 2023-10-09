Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was a close race for the full 21 miles with Denmark’s Johan Berg leading by several lengths for the first 20 miles before a push from Marc at the end saw him take the lead with a time of 2 hours 57 minutes.

The event at Loch Ness was a record breaker with more than 100 crews taking part for the first time.

Spirits were high throughout the whole weekend, with great weather and an incredible atmosphere from the start at Fort Augustus to the finish line at Dores.

Whitby Coastal Rowing Club Captain Marc Wilson with Danish rower Johan Berg.

Also racing in the event was Whitby man Anthony "Bash" Wright who traversed the Loch in his home-made single scull.

Despite being a double amputee, Bash had crossed the entire Caledonian Canal on a fundraiser for military charity SSAFA before embarking on Loch Ness.