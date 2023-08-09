Whitby secret wedding couple enjoy dream day and praise 'love and togetherness' of town

Stephen and Yvonne Weightman, who love holidaying in Whitby, had booked a secret summer wedding in the town and, through the Whitby Gazette, they called on anyone who was free on the day to witness their special moment.

The pair, from the Midlands, married at Whitby Registry Office on August 1, but none of their friends or family were aware.

And all went perfectly to plan – even the weather!

Newlyweds Stephen and Yvonne Weightman.

Stephen and Yvonne, who have been together for 18 years, said: “It was a dream day.

“Big thanks to the Whitby Gazette for helping make this possible.

“Thanks to Michelle and Tom, our witnesses, who travelled from Scarborough to help us out.

"Thanks to Peter Grundy who missed out on being a witness yet gave us a wonderful reception at his home on the quayside, he welcomed us and the witnesses with nibbles, cakes, champagne and strawberries.

Stephen and Yvonne Weightman, who got married in secret in Whitby, in front of the town's whalebones.

"Thanks to Pat and John, who also missed out on being witnesses yet still came along and met us at the registry office and gave us hugs and warm wishes.

“Thanks to the staff and customers of The Elsinore who took a drink with us on the eve of the wedding and to the team at The Resolution Hotel who looked after us the whole few days we were in town.

“Finally, thanks to Duncan and Janet at Whitby Registry Office for making the whole service so easy and happy.

“Also a quick mention to whoever is in charge of the Whitby weather – the first of August was the perfect day.

"You hear people talk about the kindness of strangers.

"There was a real sense of love and togetherness all day.

"From the bottom of our hearts we just cannot thank you enough.”