Whitby Steampunk Festival: details of next festival in run-up to Valentine's Day revealed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The organiser of Whitby’s Steampunk Festival have released details of its next event in February 2025, following its latest successful festival in the town.

Andy Dolan said: “Wow, well what a wonderful Whitby Steampunk Weekend that was!

"Together we experienced exciting and scary stories of funerals and ghosts, gory artifacts, swords and self defence, ravens dancing, finding out the first woman to speak in the US Congress was from Whitby, Lewis Carroll's links to Whitby, that Ed Tudor Pole/Tenpole Tudor really does dance to his own tune Swords Of A Thousand Men (at our Saturday Hollywood Ball!) which was epic, and other amazing stuff, all in one weekend!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Ladies and Gentlemen, you all make Whitby Steampunk Weekend so special, so unique, and such a great place to be a part of creating our own little slice of heaven for the weekend.

Fun at Whitby Steampunk Weekend.

"Thank you all to the thousands attending for supporting the event and our wonderful traders in the two halls of Whitby Pavilion.”

Click here for great photos of Whitby Steampunk Weekend.

The next gathering is Whitby Steampunk Weekend XVII from February 7 to 9, 2025 where a number of talks, presentations and workshops have already been lined up, along with some "rather special” guests too.

They include a live concert on Saturday February 8, when Katharine Blake of The Mediaeval Baebes and Marcella Puppini of The Puppini Sisters join forces to create the macabre supergroup The Red Barn, performing songs of obsessive love, betrayal and murder ballads, all in keeping with Valentine's Day around the corner.