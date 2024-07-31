Whitby Steampunk Festival: details of next festival in run-up to Valentine's Day revealed
Andy Dolan said: “Wow, well what a wonderful Whitby Steampunk Weekend that was!
"Together we experienced exciting and scary stories of funerals and ghosts, gory artifacts, swords and self defence, ravens dancing, finding out the first woman to speak in the US Congress was from Whitby, Lewis Carroll's links to Whitby, that Ed Tudor Pole/Tenpole Tudor really does dance to his own tune Swords Of A Thousand Men (at our Saturday Hollywood Ball!) which was epic, and other amazing stuff, all in one weekend!
“Ladies and Gentlemen, you all make Whitby Steampunk Weekend so special, so unique, and such a great place to be a part of creating our own little slice of heaven for the weekend.
"Thank you all to the thousands attending for supporting the event and our wonderful traders in the two halls of Whitby Pavilion.”
The next gathering is Whitby Steampunk Weekend XVII from February 7 to 9, 2025 where a number of talks, presentations and workshops have already been lined up, along with some "rather special” guests too.
They include a live concert on Saturday February 8, when Katharine Blake of The Mediaeval Baebes and Marcella Puppini of The Puppini Sisters join forces to create the macabre supergroup The Red Barn, performing songs of obsessive love, betrayal and murder ballads, all in keeping with Valentine's Day around the corner.
