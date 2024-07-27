Whitby Steampunk Weekend 2024: Bumper gallery of fantastic costumes on the Yorkshire coast

The event is now one of the largest steampunk gatherings in the UK.
Many of those attending took the opportunity to promenade around the town in their Victoriana-inspired outfits.
Yorkshire Post photographer Tony Johnson captured the action on Saturday morning.
1. Jason and Sam Moore at the Steampunk gathering in Whitby
Jason and Sam Moore at the Steampunk gathering in Whitby, photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post. 26th July 2024Photo: Tony Johnson
2. The Steampunk gathering in Whitby
the Steampunk gathering in Whitby, photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post. 26th July 2024Photo: Tony Johnson
3. The Ravens perform at the Steampunk gathering in Whitby
The Ravens perform at the Steampunk gathering in Whitby, photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post. 26th July 2024Photo: Tony Johnson
4. Nikki Bowman in her colourful butterfly themed costume at the Steampunk gathering
Nikki Bowman in her colourful butterfly themed costume at the Steampunk gathering in Whitby, photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post. 26th July 2024Photo: Tony Johnson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.