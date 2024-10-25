Whitby to hold Dock End Remembrance service - here's the itinerary
The town’s Act of Remembrance is due to take place on Sunday November 10, as follows:
10.45am Parade: Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME), veterans and Air Cadets march on to Dock End
10.48am Reading by the CO of RAF Fylingdales
10.50am Musical interlude.
10.55am Reading by member of the RNLI
10.57am In Flanders Field
10.58am Air Cadet to read
‘They shall not grow old as we grow old age shall not weary them nor the years condemn.
At the going down of the sun and in the morning we will remember them’.
10.59am The Last Post
11am Two-minute silence
11.02am Reveille
11.03am Whitby branch Royal British Legion chairman to read
‘When you go home tell them of us and say,
for your tomorrow, we gave our today.’
11.04am Formal wreath laying with music from the Lone Piper
The National Anthem