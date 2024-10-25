Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Whitby’s Remembrance Day service itinerary has been revealed as the town prepares to once again pay its respects to the fallen.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The town’s Act of Remembrance is due to take place on Sunday November 10, as follows:

10.45am Parade: Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME), veterans and Air Cadets march on to Dock End

10.48am Reading by the CO of RAF Fylingdales

The 2023 Remembrance service in Whitby's Dock End.

10.50am Musical interlude.

10.55am Reading by member of the RNLI

10.57am In Flanders Field

10.58am Air Cadet to read

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2023 Remembrance service in Whitby's Dock End.

‘They shall not grow old as we grow old age shall not weary them nor the years condemn.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning we will remember them’.

10.59am The Last Post

11am Two-minute silence

11.02am Reveille

11.03am Whitby branch Royal British Legion chairman to read

‘When you go home tell them of us and say,

for your tomorrow, we gave our today.’

11.04am Formal wreath laying with music from the Lone Piper

The National Anthem