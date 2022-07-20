Whitby Town Football Club to host fun-filled Gala Day - here's what's going on

The Seasiders revived Gala Day in 2018, thanks to the efforts of Peter Graham and his team of volunteers, and the event has continued to go from strength to strength.

And 2022 promises to be another year of fun for the whole family, with an afternoon of junior five-a-side football, from ages six to 11, kids’ rides and attractions including Panther & Viper the Daleks and Whitby Falconers.

A number of stalls will be available on the afternoon, both for Whitby Town and businesses around the town, along with a number of tombolas.

Whitby Town Gala Day is on Sunday July 24.

There will also be ten hours of live music across two stages – one on the pitch until 6pm, MC’d by Keith Wallace, and one in Turnbull’s Bar from 6.15pm, MC’d by Martin Hart.

Among those playing are Whitby Ukelele Orchestra, Orchard House, The Classix, James Wales and Dirty Pearls, among others.

The Seasiders’ Summer Draw will also take place on the night, with the chance to win more than 40 prizes, including the top prize of a £250 Argos voucher and the chance to appear on the Whitby Town team photo for the 2022/23 season.

Entrance on the afternoon is just £5, with accompanied children going free.

This is a no glass event, and that dogs are not permitted on site.